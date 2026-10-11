Elon Musk Wants Users To Shop By Uploading Credit Card Photos To Grok, Users Raise Security Concerns

Elon Musk has sparked a debate on X after suggesting that users could shop online by uploading pictures of their credit cards to Grok. The AI chatbot would then search the internet for the best deals and place orders on their behalf, raising concerns about the security of sensitive financial information. In a post on his official X account, Musk described how the proposed feature could work, saying users could simply take a picture of their credit card, upload it to Grok and let the chatbot find the best price for the product they want.

"To buy stuff, you can just take a picture of your credit card, drop it in the chat, and Grok @Bot will scour the Internet for the best deal on the item you want and order it," he wrote.

However, the post also featured a context note titled "Readers added context they thought people might want to know".Users highlighted potential privacy and security risks associated with sharing sensitive financial details with an AI chatbot, including the possibility of sensitive information being stored online.

"xAI explicitly warns users not to include personal information in prompts, yet credit card photos may contain such information. Grok Bot's terms state that user data and credentials may be stored in its cloud environment and require human review for financial transactions," the note read.

According to Sina Finance, OpenAI executive Tibo responded to Musk's post by sharing a picture of a fictional credit card and suggesting that the feature could pose a security risk.

Several users also raised concerns about how personal information would be handled. One suggested that AI shopping tools should generate single-use virtual card numbers instead of requiring users to share their actual credit card details.

Another user questioned the extent of data collection involved in the process, while others responded with sarcasm. One joked about asking Grok to share Musk's own credit card details to make purchases.

Responding to a user who claimed that Amazon had started blocking Grok's access, Musk said the chatbot would find another way to complete purchases. He added that he had recently ordered Lego products through Grok, which completed the transaction directly on Lego's official website.

The discussion comes as AI companies explore ways to allow chatbots to perform tasks beyond answering questions, including researching products and completing online purchases.