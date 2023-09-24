Elon Musk Says He's Buying iPhone 15 For This Reason

Impressed by the new product, Mr Musk wrote, "I'm buying one!"

Apple's flagship phone, iPhone 15, has been in the news following its launch at the company's Wonderlust event on September 12. The phone was made available to customers from September 22 onwards and Apple stores across the world are witnessing long queues as people eagerly wait to get their hands on the new gadget. Amid this, billionaire Elon Musk has stated that he is buying the iPhone 15 and many of us would agree with his reason.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook took to X, formerly Twitter, to share pictures with photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu. In one of the pictures, the photographers are seen showing their work to Mr Cook. "World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah. Thank you for showing me your work," Mr Cook said in a post.

Responding to the same, Mr Musk said, "The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible."

In another post, Mr Cook shared pictures of the new product launches at the Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York. He said, "Loved celebrating our incredible new lineup of products today at Apple Fifth Avenue. Around the world, the all-new iPhone 15 family, first carbon-neutral models of Apple Watch, and the latest AirPods are here, and they've never been more essential!"

Impressed by the new products, Mr Musk wrote, "I'm buying one!"

His post has amassed a lot of reaction from social media users. "I'm curious to know what model and color he will choose," said a person.

A second person said, "You're buying one? Or buying him out?"

"elon shilling for advertisers now?" added a user.

"Samsung Galaxy crying now. They might not get this X "i'm buying one" from you..." commented an X user.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 series includes four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in three storage capacities (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) and five colours (pink, yellow, green, blue, and black). The iPhone 15 with 128GB of base storage starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage starts at Rs 134,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage starts at Rs 159,900.

