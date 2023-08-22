Elon Musk's Foundation Made One Of Its Biggest Ever Donations. See Details

Elon Musk has fathered 9 children with three women.

For years, Elon Musk has been vocal about the dangers of "population collapse" and has also been advocating for people to have multiple children in order to tackle an "underpopulation crisis". Now, a Bloomberg report has revealed that the billionaire has backed his belief with a $10 million donation to a fertility and population research project in Texas.

The Musk Foundation made one of its biggest-ever donations and its largest to higher education to "support research programs," the outlet reported. He gave $10 million to the University of Texas at Austin in 2021 for its Population Wellbeing Initiative (PWI) - a joint project of the University's Population Research Center and its economics department which looks into fertility, the future of the population, and economic growth.

The PWI has projected that based on declining fertility rates, "humanity is four-fifths over," and unless there is a reversal, it's possible "that humanity depopulates with cruelty."

Moreover, Mr Musk also funded a two-day PWI conference last October, but the group didn't disclose his involvement to the academics who flew in from across the country, as per Bloomberg.

Notably, the 52-year-old billionaire has fathered 9 children with three women. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has five children - Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon and Damian - with Candian author Justine Wilson. Elon Musk also has two kids - X AE A-XI and Exa Dark Siderael - with singer Grimes. He also fathered two twins with a top executive at his brain-implant company Neuralink.

The billionaire often tweets about "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming". A few days back, he also reposted a tweet that highlighted the ongoing occurrence of a population crisis The post said that population collapse is one of the most substantial threats to civilization. To this, Mr Musk replied, "Yes".

Earlier this year, a day after it was reported that Mr Musk had fathered two twins with a top executive at Neuralink, the billionaire also tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis". "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he added.