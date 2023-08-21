'Population Crisis...': Elon Musk's Reaction On Biggest Threat To Civilisation

Elon Musk reposted the tweet and wrote, "Yes".

Billionaire Elon Musk often tweets about "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." This time, he shared a retweet that highlighted the ongoing occurrence of a population crisis.

The post highlighted that the United States and Japan have witnessed a decrease in populations, while China, Singapore, the UK and South Korea have seen a significant drop in fertility rates. The post said that population collapse is one of the most substantial threats to civilization.

Elon Musk reposted the tweet and wrote, "Yes".

Mr Musk in the past has said that we as a society must raise our birth rate to counteract ageing populations.

In April, he tweet that the US would face consequences as a result of a declining birth rate and that "Japan is a leading indicator."

The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a tweet about a report regarding the projected depletion of Social Security funds by 2033.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, approximately 3.7 million babies were born in the US in 2021, about 46,000 more than were born in 2020, but the 1% increase still put the number short of 2019 levels.

In January, Mr Musk tweeted, "Population collapse is a major risk to the future of civilization." He also shared a link to World Bank data, which showed that the world's fertility rate was at its lowest since the 1960s.