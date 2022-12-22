Elon Musk Announces View Count Feature For Tweets, Just Like Videos

Some Twitter users have reported getting the feature

Ever since Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the world's richest person has made several changes at the micro-blogging company. In the latest announcement, the Twitter CEO said that Twitter users will now be able to see how their tweet is performing as the platform is rolling out a new 'view count' feature. Just like YouTube videos, the feature will allow users to see how many people have seen and engaged with their tweets.

In a tweet on Thursday, Elon Musk wrote, ''Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don't tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.''

See the tweet here:

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.



Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don't tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Some Twitter users have reported getting the feature, but it doesn't seem to be available to everyone yet, reported The Verge. To access the new feature, the person just needs to tap on the tweet and see a little graph with "View Tweet Activity" written alongside it.

Mr. Musk first announced the feature earlier this month and wrote, "Tweets will show the view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think,” he tweeted.

Have you clicked on your tweet analytics (little bar graph)?



Those who read tweets outnumber those who reply/retweet/like tweets by over 1000%. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022