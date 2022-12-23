This Man 'Dunzo-ed' Alarm Service To Help Him Catch Flight

The annual report revealed that Mumbai relied most on the app (Representational Image)

In the most quirky and wacky request, a man used delivery service Dunzo to wake him up to catch a flight. Are you a heavy sleeper and often miss your appointment? Well, this man found a unique way to make sure he reaches the airport on time and Dunzo-ed alarm service to wake up on time and not miss his flight. Dunzo's India Shops Report for 2022 report, revealed the most "quirky and wacky" requests received this year.

The company in a statement said, "We went ahead to wake up one of our customers who was running late for his flight!"

Another customer ordered Amish Tripathi's book 'War of Lanka' which got delivered in less than six minutes.

The annual report revealed that Mumbai relied most on the app and placed maximum orders after midnight from stores that were just two minutes away.

The company also offers a quick-commerce service called Dunzo Daily and it revealed that ordering daily essentials online was the "single largest pandemic-triggered trend that is here to stay."

The data also revealed that a customer from Delhi placed 517 orders in September, which is approximately 17 orders every day. A chocolate lover from Chennai placed an order for Ferrero Rochers worth Rs 45,000.

The data also revealed in terms of grocery and staples, milk was one of the most commonly placed orders across all cities. Onion, potato and tomato were the most ordered veggies and bananas were the favoured fruit. Chennai ordered double the atta orders in comparison to Delhi.