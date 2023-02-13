'Don't Worry, Just Friends Of Mine': Elon Musk After US Shoots Down 4th Mysterious Flying Object

Elon Musk's tweet collected over 2 lakh likes.

Twitter boss Elon Musk recently made a tweet and asked his 128 million followers on Twitter to not worry about flying objects. The Tesla CEO was reacting to the United States shooting down a series of unidentified objects.

In his tweet, Musk wrote, "Don't worry, just some of my Alien friends of mine stopping by ..." The billionaire opted for an alien and UFO emoji in the tweet for added effect.

Don't worry, just some of my 👽 🛸 friends of mine stopping by … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

The unidentified flying object was shot down by the US Air Force and National Guard pilots over Lake Huron, Michigan. This has raised concerns about North American security and further strained relations with China.

In late January, when a giant Chinese balloon -- dubbed a spy craft by US officials -- drifted for days through US skies before being shot down on February 4 by an F-22 jet off the South Carolina coast. China insisted the balloon was conducting weather research, AFP reported.

On Friday, US fighter jets downed another object off northern Alaska, the military said, adding it was "within US sovereign airspace over US territorial water."

On Saturday, a US F-22 jet, acting on US and Canadian orders, downed a "high-altitude airborne object" over Canada's central Yukon Territory, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) from the US border, saying it posed a threat to the civilian flight. Canada described it as cylindrical and smaller than the initial balloon. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand would not speculate on whether it originated in China.

On Sunday Biden ordered US warplanes to down an unidentified object over Lake Huron "out of an abundance of caution," a senior administration official said.