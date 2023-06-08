Dog-Chewed Doll Ready To Be Thrown In Garbage Fetches Rs 54 Lakh At UK Auction

The doll was made in 1910 in Germany.

A doll that was more than 100 years old, had several damages on it, including a dog-chewed right leg, and was ready to be put in the skip has been sold for almost 53,000 pounds at auction in the United Kingdom.

According to the BBC, the 1910 antique doll was sold at auction house Vectis on Teesside. Despite having its foot chewed off by a puppy many years ago, a phone bidder from the US bought it for 52,675 pounds (Rs 54,16,612).

The news outlet further mentioned that the "high quality" Kammer & Reinhardt doll was of a type that only comes up for sale every 20-30 years, according to Thornaby-based Vectis. It was predicted to sell for up to 17,000 pounds.

The life-like dolls were based on real children and were made for adult collectors rather than youngsters. But fashions changed in post-World War I Germany, and the mass market for such expensive dolls largely disappeared.

According to the seller, the doll was formerly owned by their grandmother and then by their mother.

On its website, the auction company described the doll's uniqueness: "The doll is one of the world's rarest in this larger size with fine modelling, intensity of expression, and translucent painting."

Explaining the damaged part of the doll, the auction house writes, "The tip of the index finger is missing from the right hand. Its right leg incurred damage when the family dog chewed his foot away. There are scratches and bite marks on this lower leg. The legs have been re-strung with a new mismatched ball joint at the right knee.