Berlin Says China Targeted German Plane With Laser Over Red Sea

Berlin on Tuesday said the Chinese military had targeted a laser at a German aircraft participating in an EU-led mission to protect marine traffic in the Red Sea.

"Endangering German personnel and disrupting the operation is entirely unacceptable," the foreign ministry said on X, adding that Beijing's ambassador to Berlin had been summoned for talks.

The German aircraft was targeted "without reason or prior contact... during a routine operation" over the Red Sea while taking part in the European Union's Aspides mission, a spokesman for the German defence ministry said.

The aircraft in question was a so-called "multi-sensor platform" used as a "flying eye" for reconnaissance.

The Chinese vessel had "taken the risk of endangering (German) personnel and equipment", the spokesman added.

The German aircraft's mission was subsequently abandoned following the encounter and returned to a base in Djibouti.

It was not immediately clear whether the laser was a weapon or a laser guidance system.

According to the Bild daily the incident took place on July 2 near the Yemeni coast.

Up to 700 German soldiers take part in the EU's Aspides mission in the Red Sea aimed at protecting shipping from attacks by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

On Monday the Huthis claimed responsibility for the first such attack this year, on a Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged vessel.

The Huthis have targeted Israeli territory and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

They paused attacks earlier this year during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza.

