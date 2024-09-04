Does Anand Mahindra Own A Luxury Car? What The Industrialist Said

Anand Mahindra also shared the list of every car he has owned and driven.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has set the record straight on the vehicles he owns. His clarification came after a "fake" and "fabricated" story suggested he owned several foreign luxury cars. Mr Mahindra, a vocal advocate for "Make in India," said he only owned Mahindra & Mahindra vehicles, currently driving a Scorpio N.

The controversy began when an X user shared a post questioning why the Mahindra chairperson drove foreign-made vehicles instead of the ones made here. The post included a screenshot of an online article claiming Mahindra owned luxury cars such as Ferrari California T, Porsche 911, and Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG.

Given Mr. Anand Mahindra's strong advocacy for “Made in India,” why does he opt to drive BMW and Mercedes cars instead of a Mahindra Thar, which is built by his own company? @anandmahindrapic.twitter.com/aHl299W1DI — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) September 1, 2024

In response, Mahindra said, "I was taught how to drive by my mother in her light sky-blue Premier car, which she nicknamed 'BlueBird.' Since joining Mahindra in 1991, I have exclusively driven vehicles made by our company."

He drives a red Mahindra Scorpio N, a model built by his own company, and occasionally uses his wife's silver Mahindra XUV 700, the Mahindra & Mahindra chairperson said.

The 69-year-old also addressed the photo showing him in front of a foreign car. He clarified that the photo was taken at the Monterey Car Week during the launch of Mahindra's Battista electric hypercar. The car in the photo, a classic Cisitalia, was designed by Pininfarina, a company owned by Mahindra.

Hormazd Sorabjee, editor of Autocar India, also defended Mahindra, confirming that he had only driven Mahindra vehicles for the past three decades. “It's not just made-in-India, it's made-in-Mahindra for Anand Mahindra who has owned & driven ONLY a Mahindra for the last 30+ years. He is absolutely true to his brand,” Mr Sorabjee tweeted.

It's not just made-in-India, it's made-in-Mahindra for Anand Mahindra who has owned & driven ONLY a Mahindra for the last 30+ yrs. He is absolutely true to his brand. I remember his black Armada, & now his daily driver is a red Scorpio. Wonder who makes this rubbish up?! — Hormazd Sorabjee (@hormazdsorabjee) September 1, 2024

Anand Mahindra also shared the list of every car he has owned and driven, starting from his mother's light sky-blue Premier car (earlier known as Fiat). He then drove a soft-top Mahindra CJ3 UV, followed by a Hindustan Motors Contessa after joining Mahindra & Mahindra.

When the hard-top Armada was produced, he switched to it, and over the years, he has owned and used a Bolero, Scorpio Classic, XUV 5OO, and currently drives a Red Scorpio N. Since the Armada, he has never owned or used any car of another brand, he stated.