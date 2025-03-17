Do You Wake Up Between 2-3 Am Every Night? It's Time To See A Doctor, Urges Expert

Dr Eric Berg, a renowned health expert, is advising people who consistently wake up between 2-3 am to consult a doctor, as this could be a sign of an underlying health issue. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, which has over 13 million subscribers, Dr Berg explains that cortisol levels, triggered by stress, typically drop to their lowest point around 2 am. However, if cortisol spikes instead, it can disrupt sleep patterns and cause nocturnal awakenings, potentially impacting daily routines.

"What's unique about 2 am is something called the circadian rhythm with cortisol. Cortisol should be at the lowest point in this rhythm at 2 am and the highest point at 8 am. For me everything was backwards I was very awake at 2 am, but I was extremely tired at 8am. I tried everything, I even tried prescription medications, but it didn't work. What I didn't know at the time was those medications worsen and raise your cortisol," he explained in the video shared on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

Dr Berg suggested that magnesium can help regulate cortisol levels and alleviate stress. He further emphasised the importance of consulting a medical professional if magnesium deficiency is suspected, as it can disrupt both cortisol balance and sleep patterns. Sharing his personal experience with sleep struggles, Dr Berg highlighted the potential benefits of addressing magnesium levels to promote better rest.

He explained that magnesium can help lower cortisol levels, and research supports this claim. Notably, a magnesium deficiency can lead to increased cortisol levels, making it more difficult to manage stress.

Magnesium also plays a crucial role in muscle relaxation, which can be disrupted by high cortisol levels. Additionally, magnesium is involved in regulating the nervous system, potentially leading to a calmer response to stress. However, a closer examination of the research reveals mixed findings, indicating a need for further studies to fully understand the relationship between magnesium, cortisol, and stress response.

"If you're watching right now and you have any tightness in your muscles - your upper back, lower back or if you point your toe and it cramps - that's a sure sign that you are deficient in magnesium. The type of magnesium that I would recommend taking is something called magnesium glycinate. It can help relax your muscles and reduce cortisol," he said.

The doctor recommended taking magnesium at night before bed. He explained that magnesium levels in the body's tissues are typically at their lowest around 6 am, which may contribute to the increased occurrence of health issues like heart attacks, strokes, and restless leg syndrome during the early morning hours, as these conditions are influenced by magnesium levels.

