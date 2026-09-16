Delhi's Humayunpur Named One Of World's 40 Coolest Neighbourhoods, Here's Why It Made The List

Humayunpur, an urban village in South Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave, has earned a spot among the 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, according to Time Out's annual global ranking. The neighbourhood was placed 16th worldwide, putting the lesser-known Delhi locality on an international list of places celebrated for their food, independent businesses, community spirit and everyday liveability.

"Today, it just so happens that one of Delhi's strongest regional communities is behind its hippest place to shop and eat. Fifty-odd kitchens serve North India's best Naga thalis, Korean ramen, seafood boils and Tibetan momos, sharing space with skincare counters, sick streetwear racks, karaoke spots, tattoo parlours and photo booths – plus grocery stores stocked with choice Asian ingredients and the city's best Northeastern alcohol," Time Out wrote.

Here's why it made the list:

Ultimate food destination: Food is at the heart of Humayunpur's appeal. The neighbourhood is home to more than 50 eateries and kitchens, serving a wide range of regional and international dishes. Visitors can find Naga and Manipuri thalis alongside Mizo food, Korean ramen, Tibetan momos, thukpa, laphing and other Asian-inspired dishes.

Food is at the heart of Humayunpur's appeal. The neighbourhood is home to more than 50 eateries and kitchens, serving a wide range of regional and international dishes. Visitors can find Naga and Manipuri thalis alongside Mizo food, Korean ramen, Tibetan momos, thukpa, laphing and other Asian-inspired dishes. A hub for Northeast India: Over the years, Humayunpur has become an important residential and social hub for students and professionals from Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and other parts of Northeast India. The concentration of Northeast Indian food has helped give the neighbourhood a distinct culinary identity.

Over the years, Humayunpur has become an important residential and social hub for students and professionals from Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and other parts of Northeast India. The concentration of Northeast Indian food has helped give the neighbourhood a distinct culinary identity. More than just food: Humayunpur's appeal extends beyond its restaurants. Its lanes are dotted with independent businesses, including tattoo studios, streetwear stores, K-pop merchandise shops, thrift stalls and karaoke venues.

What Time Out recommends

Time Out's guide encourages visitors to explore Humayunpur without sticking to a rigid itinerary. Its suggested experience includes starting the day with desserts and boba at Habitat, followed by a stop at KOJA for skincare and BT21 stationery.

For lunch, visitors can try a Naga or Manipuri thali at Rude Chef before exploring shops such as Kathy's Kawaii Store and browsing thrift finds around the neighbourhood. The guide also recommends trying Tibetan favourites such as thukpa and laphing.

"Walk around aimlessly; cool stuff will practically throw itself at you, from streetside photobooths to tucked-away izakayas, perfect for a pre-dinner drink. Grab kimbap at Teyy's, then bibimbap and soju at Kori's, where you can finish off with a private karaoke sesh. You might even spot a community-led exhibition right outside," Time Out said.

