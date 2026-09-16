Digital Locker Facility Launched At Four Major Railway Stations In Delhi

Taking a significant step towards enhancing passenger convenience and providing modern, technology-driven amenities, the Delhi Division of Northern Railway has introduced a digital locker facility at four major railway stations: New Delhi (NDLS), Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM), Delhi Junction (DLI), and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT).

Launched as a commercial initiative, this facility offers passengers a secure, convenient, and hassle-free option for the temporary storage of luggage.

These lockers utilise a digital/OTP-based access system, allowing passengers to safely store and retrieve their belongings - without having to carry heavy luggage around - during their waiting period or while exploring the city outside the station.

This facility is particularly beneficial for tourists, passengers with long layovers between trains, and those travelling with heavy luggage.

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How To Use The Digital Locker?

To deposit luggage:

Start - Enter mobile number - Verify OTP - Select locker size and duration - Make digital payment - Place luggage and close the locker.

To retrieve luggage:

Start - Enter registered mobile number - Verify OTP - Click on "Release" - Retrieve luggage and close the locker.

Payments can be made via Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, and other available digital modes.

The digital lockers are being installed at strategic locations, keeping in mind passenger convenience, accessibility, security, and the optimal use of available space.

Benefits Of Digital Lockers At Railway Stations

The introduction of digital locker facilities at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction, and Anand Vihar Terminal marks another significant initiative by the Delhi Division to provide modern, secure, tech-enabled, and passenger-friendly services, further enhancing the overall travel experience for rail passengers.

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, lockers of various sizes-mini, small, medium, large, and extra-large-have been made available at all four railway stations to meet passengers' needs.

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Passengers can choose a locker based on the size of their luggage. Digital locker facilities have already been launched at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations and will soon be introduced at Delhi Junction and Anand Vihar Terminal.

Where To Find The Digital Lockers

At New Delhi Railway Station, the digital luggage locker facility is located in the main hall near Platform No. 16, beneath the digital display board.

At Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the facility is situated near the main entrance, next to the stairs. The digital locker facility will be available to passengers at both stations 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24/7).