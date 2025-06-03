Delhi Woman's Eye-Opening Experience After Travelling To Bali: "No Pan Masala Stains, No Packets"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Delhi woman's Reddit post on Bali ignites debate about India's civic sense. She praised Bali's cleanliness and calmness compared to India's environment. The woman noted that civic behavior significantly enhanced her travel experience.

A Delhi woman's Reddit post about her trip to Bali sparked discussions on India's "lack of civic sense." In the post, she compared Bali's cleanliness and calm atmosphere to India's, expressing admiration for the neighbouring country's better civic behaviour. The woman noted that while India is geographically diverse and beautiful, the habits and behaviour of Bali's residents had a greater impact on her experience, leaving her impressed yet slightly critical of India's civic standards.

"Bali is very similar to India in many ways. The culture, the landscape, even the chaos of scooters and tourists. But what stood out to me was how much more enjoyable the experience was. The main reason wasn't geography or infrastructure, but civic sense," she wrote.

She further said that she was struck by the island's cleanliness and respect for public spaces and called it a refreshing change from India's chaos. "Even the roads, while not luxurious or perfect but were clean. In India, walking on footpaths feels like a game of hopscotch, avoiding paan stains and random puddles of who-knows-what. You're constantly watching your step instead of enjoying your surroundings. And it's not like Bali is some super-rich country but the people seem to respect public spaces, and that makes all the difference," she added.

See the post here:

The woman's frustration grew after witnessing Indian tourists misbehaving in Bali, highlighting the stark contrast between the two countries' civic norms. "Even more disappointing! I saw Indian tourists in Bali throwing garbage in the sea when there was a dustbin barely 2 meters away. Cutting queues while boarding ferries. Being loud and disrespectful. It hit me that these are the same things I've been tolerating in India for years, thinking it's just how things are," she wrote further.

Her post quickly went viral, resonating with many who shared similar experiences and views on India's civic sense.

One user said, "I have said this before - Indians need to get out of their country to understand how bad our civic sense is."

Another commented, "Missing civic sense, patience, and a lack of social empathy for others is the essence of Indians. It's only Indians who would throw away garbage like someone else would pick up for them, cuz why not?"

A third stated, "We are some of the most inconsiderate people in the world. There's no respect for public spaces. No respect for other people's personal space. We don't know how to queue up properly."