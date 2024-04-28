Delhi Doctor Is ''Boycotting'' Uber After Getting Hurt In Accident: ''Unsafe To Travel With Them''

The doctor claimed that the accident happened because of the driver's rash driving

Of late, there have been several reports of customers complaining about the services of cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. Recently, a doctor in New Delhi took to X to share a rather distressing episode she experienced while travelling in an Uber cab.

Dentist, Dr Ruchika claimed that she met with an accident on Saturday during an Uber ride and vowed to boycott the company's services. In a thread on X, the doctor said she was travelling from her home to the nearby metro station when the accident took place. The doctor claimed that the accident happened because of the driver's rash driving and questioned Uber's safety.

''I am boycotting @Uber_India. It has become unsafe to travel with them now as drivers without Driving License or experience are on the roads, without taking any safety measures & care for the passengers. I met with an ACCIDENT yesterday,'' she wrote.

See the post here:

I am boycotting @Uber_India



It has become unsafe to travel with them now as drivers without Driving License or experience are on the roads, without taking any safety measures & care for the passengers.



I met with an ACCIDENT yesterday. — Dr. Ruchika (@theindiangirl__) April 28, 2024

She alleged that the cab driver missed the desired cut and tried to take a U-turn without any indicator.

''He didn't even try to see back in the mirror to check if there was any vehicle coming. The question is, who gave him a license to drive?'' she questioned, adding that she was hurt badly in the accident and is on full bed rest for five days, with heavy medications, and a torn muscle.

The doctor also said that she has been bearing all financial, physical, and emotional losses.

''I am bearing all the losses, be it financially, physically or emotionally. All the major bills that I've to pay. All the trauma I've had to go through. All the loss, from not being able to go to the office to missing my classes for my higher studies. How will I overcome that?'' she added.

Reacting to her post, Uber said that they have escalated this issue to our concerned team.

Uber India Support team said, ''This sounds rather frightening and we hope you and the driver are safe, Ruchika. Please share the registered contact details from which this trip was booked via DM. Our safety team will be in touch with you shortly.''

This sounds rather frightening and we hope you and the driver are safe, Ruchika. Please share the registered contact details from which this trip was booked via DM. Our safety team will be in touch with you shortly. https://t.co/1WqzzOmdKe — Uber India Support (@UberIN_Support) April 28, 2024

''Hi, we've escalated this issue to our concerned team. We will get back to you with an update as soon as possible. Appreciate your time and patience,'' Uber added.

Before this, a user who goes by the name Gajender Yadav on X accused an Uber driver of harassing his wife and asking her to pay extra just one kilometre into the ride.