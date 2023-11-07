David Beckham Pokes Fun At 'Dramatic' Wife Victoria For Getting Tired During Workout

Mr Beckham uploaded two photos of his wife lying on the floor next to gym equipment.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have been in the spotlight ever since their Netflix documentary was released last month. Now, on Monday, the former English pro footballer shared hilarious pictures on his Instagram story of a workout session with his wife. The 48-year-old uploaded two photos of Ms Beckham lying on the floor next to gym equipment. In the first story, Mr Beckham jokingly poked fun at his wife for being exhausted from their morning routine.

"Not that my wife's dramatic or anything, but this is what happened this morning," the former football star wrote in the story, which showed Ms Beckham stretched out on the floor, laying on her back next to a treadmill.

Take a look below:

In the second picture, the Spice Girl singer is seen turned away from the camera.

Ms Beckham also reposted the stories, adding one of her own. "And the Oscar goes to..." she wrote on a photo of Mr Beckham sprawled across the floor on a yoga mat.

In October, the couple went viral after their Netflix documentary 'Beckham' proved a hit with fans around the world. The docuseries offered the "inside" story of David Beckham's football career and it also lifted the lid on his 24-year marriage to former Spice Girl. The four-part limited series, directed by Fisher Stevens, features interviews from everyone, including David Beckham's parents and former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

A video from the documentary also went viral on the internet which showed Mr Beckham called his wife out for claiming they have grown up in a "working class" family. During a solo interview segment, Posh is seen discussing her childhood, describing her family as being "very working, working-class". She is then interrupted by her husband who shouts from another room: "Be honest". He also reminds her that her nickname was Posh Spice for a reason.

Ms Beckham eventually relents and replies: "Okay. In the 80s my dad had a Rolls Royce". "Finally satisfied with his wife's response, Mr Beckham gives her a short "thank you" before exiting.