Cycling Can Lower Risk Of Early Death By 47%, Says Study

Riding a cycle to work was linked to a 51 per cent lower chance of dying from cancer.

Cyclists had a 47 per cent reduced risk of premature death and a 10 per cent lower risk of hospitalization for any reason than commuters who drive or take the train, a new study has revealed. The research, published in BMJ Public Health by UK researchers, said, "This study strengthens the evidence that active commuting has population-level health benefits and can contribute to reduced morbidity and mortality."

Over 82,000 UK residents, whose ages ranged from 16 to 74 at the beginning of the study, were monitored for 18 years. During the census, individuals disclosed the primary means of transportation they typically utilised for commuting. Recordings of their prescriptions, hospital stays, and deaths were also examined by researchers.

Interestingly, walking or cycling was considered "active" travel. Every other mode of transportation, such as driving, was considered "inactive." It is worth noting that pedestrian commuters were more likely to be females who work in shifts and walk short distances in a city to school or work. Cyclists were more likely to be men, shift workers who lived in a city but didn't own a residential property there.

Riding a cycle to work was linked to a 51 per cent lower chance of dying from cancer, a 24 per cent lower risk of heart disease hospitalization, and a 20 per cent lower risk of receiving a prescription for medication for mental health issues, even after understanding factors like age and underlying medical conditions. However, after a traffic accident, cycle commuters had a twice as high chance of being hospitalized compared to "inactive" commuters.

The authors said, "Our finding that cyclist commuters have twice the risk of being a road traffic casualty compared with non-active commuters reinforces the need for safer cycling infrastructure."

Pedestrian commuting was linked to a 7 per cent reduced chance of receiving a prescription for mental health medication and an 11 per cent lower risk of hospital admission for any reason.

Nevertheless, the study has limitations because the census results only cover a limited period. Furthermore, the research's prescription records only went back to 2009.

"That cyclist and pedestrian commuting is associated with lower risks of being prescribed medication for poor mental health is an important finding," the researchers said. They added, "These findings provide direct evidence of the health benefits of active commuting in a Scottish context, supporting current policy. This study has wider global relevance to efforts to reduce carbon emissions and to shift to more active and sustainable travel modes."