CTET 2023 Result To Be Announced Soon, Here Are The Steps To Check

The results will be made available on the official website.

One of the most anticipated exam results for the recruitment of teachers in India could be released soon. Though no date has been officially announced, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to publish the CTET Result 2023 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Reports say that teacher eligibility test results could be available by the end of February, as has been the trend in recent years.

Candidates appearing in the exam (CTET 2023) will be able to check their results by visiting the official website.

Candidates must enter their application number and birthdate in order to check their results. The answer keys to the test papers are already available on the website for candidates to access.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023.

The exam answer key was made available to candidates on February 14, 2023, and candidates had until February 17, 2023, to file objections.

To be successful in the CTET, the general category has to get 60 per cent. For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent.

Here are the steps to check the CTET result:

Step 1: To check the CTET result, first of all, visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link that will appear on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Now click on the result link.

Step 4: After clicking on the result link, enter your application number and date of birth and submit.

Step 5: After submitting your details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Now double-check it and print it for future reference.