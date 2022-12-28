Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Tweets About Missing Baggage, Vistara Responds

Mohammed Siraj said that the bag contained all of his important documents.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was a standout in the team's 2-0 thrashing of Bangladesh in the Test series last week. However, he went through an unpleasant flight experience and posted about it on social media. According to his tweet, the pacer's baggage went missing on his flight to Mumbai from Dhaka on December 26. The cricketer had checked in three bags out of which one had been misplaced by Vistara airlines and was not found for a very long time.

On December 27, Siraj took to Twitter and said, "@airvistara I was traveling to Mumbai from Dhaka via Delhi on 26th on flight UK182 & UK951 respectively. I had checked in three bags out of which 1 has been misplaced. I was assured the bag will be found and delivered within no time but till now I have not heard anything"

He further mentioned that the bag contained all of his important documents. "It had all my important things. I request you to expedite the process and get the bag delivered to me in Hyderabad Asap. @airvistara," he added.

The Tata-owned airline responded by saying, "Hello Mr. Siraj, this sounds unfortunate. Please note that our staff will try its best to locate your baggage and will update you at the earliest. Rest you to please share your contact number and a convenient time via DM to connect with you."

However, as per the latest update, Siraj has not yet received the bag. He tweeted around 40 minutes ago, "Thank you @airvistara for finding the bag. Hoping to receive it soon in Hyd."

This was not the first time that the airline came under fire from sports personalities. A few months ago, Irfan Pathan, a former all-rounder for India, tweeted about his "very poor experience" using Vistara Airlines to fly from Mumbai to Dubai. Pathan described his experience in detail, claiming that the "ground employees were unpleasant" and that he was forced to wait at the counter with his wife and children for more than an hour.

He claimed that despite having a confirmed reservation, the airline inexplicably downgraded his ticket class, and that he was forced to wait at the counter while they resolved the issue.