Passenger Tweets About Cockroach In Meal, Air Vistara Responds

Two pictures of Mr Solanki's meal were posted on Twitter.

An Air Vistara airline passenger shared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday that he found a cockroach in his packed food during the flight. Nikul Solanki, the passenger, tweeted that there was a "small cockroach in Air Vistara meal."

Mr Solanki uploaded two pictures of the dinner he had on the journey along with the caption. Idli sambhar and upma are displayed on a platter in one image. A dead cockroach inside the food is depicted in the other zoomed-in photograph.

Small cockroach in air Vistara meal pic.twitter.com/ebrIyszhvV — NIKUL SOLANKI (@manikul008) October 14, 2022

Ten minutes after the tweet, Air Vistara's official handle responded to the complaint. "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address it at the earliest. Thank you," wrote the Air Vistara handle in the quick response.

Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address the issue at the earliest. Thank you. ~Badri https://t.co/IaDysdIxJS — Vistara (@airvistara) October 14, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, Singapore Airlines Ltd said it was in confidential discussions with India's Tata Group regarding a potential deal which may involve the integration of Vistara and Air India.

"The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

However, it added that the discussions were ongoing and no definitive terms had been agreed upon yet.

Singapore Airlines owns a 49% stake in Tata SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, while the remaining 51% is owned by the Indian conglomerate.

Air India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



(With inputs from Reuters)