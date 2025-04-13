Cops Dressed As Batman And Robin Nab Gambling Suspects In UK, Video Goes Viral

Two Metropolitan police officers dressed as Batman and Robin have gone viral after they turned up at the Westminster Bridge to serve justice. Inspector Darren Watson and Police Constable Abdi Osman donned the superhero outfits to tackle an illegal gambling racket at the popular tourist spot where visitors are often duped.

As per the Met police, the illegal gambling gangs target tourists with games known as the 'three cups challenge' or 'shell game'. However, since most of these individuals knew the officers, owing to repeated offences, Mr Watson had to come up with a creative idea to deliver 'vengeance'.

"We know that two repeat offenders have been operating on Westminster Bridge and have come to recognise me and my team from our patrols," said Mr Watson.

"I knew that if we were going to catch them we would have the think outside the box, and then I remembered that I had Batman and Robin costumes to hand which could come in use," he added.

On February 15, the duo donned their respective outfits and made a dash for the criminals and managed to arrest Eugen Stoci and Constica-Gherorghe Barbu for providing the facilities to gamble. While Barbu was convicted at Croydon Magistrates' Court and fined Rs 1.03 lakh (925 pounds), Stocia was convicted in absence at Westminster Magistrates' Court. A warrant is out for his arrest.

WATCH: As Batman and Robin make arrests on Westminster bridge pic.twitter.com/XrsRlWA9MS — Greatest Hits Radio London News (@GHRLondonNews) April 11, 2025

Watch: Cops Dressed As Power Rangers Arrest Thief During Carnival In Sao Paulo

Previous instances

Cops in the UK are not the only ones wearing unique costumes while busting the criminals. Last month, police officers in Brazil's Sao Paulo arrested a suspected thief in the middle of a carnival while dressed as Power Rangers. Footage shared on social media showed the red, blue, yellow, and green Power Rangers, wearing body-hugging colourful lycra costumes, monitoring the carnival while paying homage to the 1990-era show.

"It's morphin' time!" wrote Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas on X (formerly Twitter), adding: "The Power Rangers of our Civil Police are putting on another show this carnival! Always vigilant, our heroes noticed the suspicious behavior of a duo within the crowd and with an approach no ranger could fault, they arrested the criminal and recovered seven cell phones in one go."

Similarly, in Peru's capital Lima, a police officer conducted a drug raid while wearing a capybara costume where he recovered 1,700 packages of cocaine and marijuana.