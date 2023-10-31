Compassion Fatigue: Know What It Is And How To Beat it

Compassion fatigue can lead to exhaustion and irritability. (Representational Pic)

When a person is struck by tragedy, the emotional and psychological impact can be overwhelming. But there are scenarios in which a person is not undergoing a tragic event, yet can feel traumatised. The secondary trauma can be triggered by global events like the Russia-Ukraine war or Hamas' attack on Israel. There is an urge to stay updated by tracking charged conversations and tragic updates, which can lead to compassion fatigue, as per a report in CNN. The outlet spoke to Dr Rebecca Sachs, a clinical psychologist in New York, who said there is a need to set boundaries.

What is compassion fatigue?

It is the physical and mental exhaustion and emotional withdrawal experienced by those who go through secondary trauma.

"The term was created to capture the experience of people in caretaking roles or professions - such as therapists, firefighters, police officers, emergency room health care professionals," Dr Charles Figley, Kurzweg Distinguished Chair in Disaster Mental Health at Tulane University in New Orleans, told CNN.

If a person experiences compassion fatigue, it can lead to exhaustion, irritability and difficulty continuing to engage with their empathy if not attended to.

What are the signs of compassion fatigue?

According to American Psychological Association, compassion fatigue leads to loss of productivity, depression, intrusive thoughts, jumpiness, tiredness, feelings of being on edge or trapped, or inability to separate personal and professional life.

Research also suggests that long-term stress can lead to moderate to severe mood swings, especially in people belonging to the older age group. In such situations, people become pessimistic or quick to anger.

Compassion fatigue has also been linked with drug addiction. Overuse can occur in alcoholism, gambling addiction, drug addictions, or even workaholism, as per WebMD.

How to deal with compassion fatigue?

Psychologist Amy M Williams, PhD, of the Henry Ford Health System, was quoted as saying people should adopt the mantra of flight attendants: "Put your own oxygen mask on before helping others." The emphasis was making self-care part of a routine.

This includes adequate sleep, healthy nutrition, physical activity, relaxation and socialising. A person should carry out a self-check every morning to assess the tension in the body and worries in the mind.

If caregivers and other professionals feel overwhelmed by their work, it is important to reach out to a doctor for proper treatment.