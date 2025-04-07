Comedian Bill Burr Shuts Down Reporters Questioning Him About Elon Musk

Bill Burr's patience wore thin during a recent interview when reporters repeatedly pressed him about Elon Musk and attempted to draw him into political discussions, Fox News reported.

Comedian Bill Burr grew visibly irritated when journalist Nicholas Ballasy questioned him about his recent criticisms of Elon Musk, as he arrived at a Kennedy Center event on March 23 honoring late-night host Conan O'Brien-one of Burr's longtime collaborators.

Responding to comments he made on The View, Burr brushed off the topic. "I don't watch the news," he said. "I have no idea what's going on. I watch Instagram. I watch people wipe out on motorcycles. I watch lions and hyenas fight. You shouldn't be asking a comedian. You're a journalist."

When Ballasy pushed further, suggesting that comedians often stay informed on current events, Burr wasn't having it. "No, that's weak," he replied. "That's you guys passing the buck. You guys used to have balls. Now you're always asking, 'Should we be thinking this?' That's not my job. I'm a dancing clown."

On "The View", Burr had joked about Musk's space ventures, saying: "I think Elon's got the rockets ready because they know there are other Earths out there. They're trashing this one and will just move on. And everyone down here will be arguing in red and blue ties saying, 'Wait, I was on your side,' as they take off."

During the same red carpet appearance, Burr was also asked about Luigi Mangione-the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a case that's drawn national attention.

One reporter asked Burr if he supported Mangione, referencing alleged remarks he'd made. Burr pushed back, saying, "If you were reading up on it, then you'd know I already said how I felt-like a lot of people did."

When asked to clarify further, Burr declined. "No, I'm not doing that just so you can get some viral moment. I'm here for Conan, not to go viral. What are you going to bring up next-the Middle East? I went to summer school three out of four years. I'm not qualified to talk about this."

In January, Burr had spoken to Variety about the Mangione case, reflecting on the broader implications. "What was funny when that CEO got whacked was seeing other CEOs get uncomfortable," he said. "They probably didn't learn anything, but for once, they got a taste of how regular people feel when they're under pressure from corporate decisions. It was satisfying to see them squirm."