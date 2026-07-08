Coinbase AI Hallucinates Norway's World Cup Win Before Match Even Started

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is facing intense scrutiny after its AI-generated notification pushed 'hallucinated', false breaking news of a 3-2 Norway victory over Brazil. Users received this alert before the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match had even begun. The actual kickoff at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was delayed due to severe weather conditions.

Social media users posted screenshots of the inaccurate Coinbase AI news and slammed the crypto company for propagating false results.

"This is what happens when a crypto company uses AI to generate sports prediction markets," said one user, adding: "@coinbase is hallucinating results for a World Cup game that hasn't even been played yet and sending factually incorrect notifications to its millions of users as “breaking news” dangerous and irresponsible."'

As users dubbed the incident "dangerous and irresponbile", company CEO, Brian Armstrong, claimed that he was "taking a look with the team". Afterwards, Coinbase's head of consumer products, Max Branzburg informed that the team had fixed the 'incorrect story'.

"We fixed the incorrect story and made some updates to avoid these types of inaccuracies in the future," said Branzburg.

"It's awesome to see the power of AI-enabled 24/7 insights for trading, but obviously still need to tune it to address these types of issues. And hey - it turns out Norway did win and Haaland did score 2 goals, so maybe the AI knew something we didn't!"

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Coinbase is the largest US-based public market for trading cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, but has expanded its ventures to include stock and derivative trading. Recently, the company partnered with Kalshi to start offering prediction markets.