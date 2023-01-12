Diljit Dosanjh Set To Make Debut Appearance At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Diljit Dosanjh set to perform at Coachella 2023.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's lineup was finally announced on January 11, and it features Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The festival is scheduled to run on two consecutive weekends, from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.The Punjabi pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh is perfomrming in it for the first time his name appearing high on the billing on day two.

The famous festival features Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and K-pop band BLACKPINK as headliners.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, "Beyond Bollywood and even the Punjabi pop world to an extent," Dosanjh has made a giant footprint in music worldwide, rising exponentially with the release of his album G.O.A.T. in 2020.

"The title track as well as songs like "Crash" and "Born to Shine" propelled the album onto the Social 50 Billboard chart, while also hitting number 16 on the Canadian Albums Billboard chart."

Two musicians of Indian descent previously played at the renowned event before Dosanjh. Ritesh D'Souza of the Los Angeles electronic band B.R.E.E.D., who was born in Mumbai, performed there in 2015, while Raveena, an R&B/dream pop vocalist from India, made her Coachella debut in 2022.

According to the news source, the presence of South Asians on the lineups of high-profile festivals such as Coachella has grown over time.

Dosanjh is joined by the acclaimed and reluctant Indian-origin British artist Jai Paul as well as the Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi and DJ-producer Jai Wolf.