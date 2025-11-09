Chinese Night Club Partners With Authority To Offer Marriage Registration With Unique Deal

A nightclub in China has collaborated with authorities at the Huangpu District Civil Affairs Bureau in Shanghai to offer marriage registration services to couples, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The unique approach aims to boost marriage rates in the country.

The INS Land nightclub, which is quite popular among young people since it opened in June 2023, will host ceremonies on Friday and Saturday nights from November 14 to 22, providing a romantic setting for newlyweds.

Also Read | Volunteer Destroys Artwork With Toilet Paper By Cleaning It At Taiwan Museum

The report mentioned that couples can reserve their spot through INS Land or the government's social media channels and will receive exclusive tickets to Tomorrowland's indoor music show. The ceremony will include custom performances and a co-branded marriage certificate.

The news went viral on Chinese social media, sparking a heated debate on the topic. As quoted, one user said, "Nightclubs are a romantic space for young people. I hope my important life moments can be as special and fun as this."

Meanwhile, another person pointed out issues with the approach, saying, "This approach turns marriage into entertainment, overlooking the responsibility and solemnity it should carry."

Also Read | "It's Too Perfect": Job Seeker Claims AI Bot Conducted Interview, Calls Experience "Weird"

Marriage rates decline in China

In the past few years, marriages in China saw a huge decline, with only 6.106 million couples registering in 2024. It marked a 20.5% drop from the previous year, the lowest number since 1980.

This trend is driven by factors such as increased economic pressures and changing social attitudes towards marriage. The decline has also caused other demographic challenges, such as a shrinking population and low birth rates.

To tackle the issue, the government has introduced measures to encourage marriage and childbirth, such as making marriage registration easier and providing incentives.