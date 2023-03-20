Chef Vikas Khanna's Mother Drove Oscar Winner Guneet Monga To The Golden Temple, Here's Why

Guneet Monga was seen with her gleaming golden trophy throughout the video.

After a big win at the 95th Academy Awards, producer Guneet Monga received a warm welcome with music, rose petals and sweets from celebrated chef Vikas Khanna and his mother. A video of it is going viral on the internet and is winning hearts. The video was posted by the celebrity chef on Instagram.

In the viral clip, the chef and his mother can be seen welcoming the producer at the Amritsar airport. Several fans gathered around Guneet Monga to congratulate her. The chef also fed 'motichoor' laddoo to Guneet. The producer was seen with her gleaming golden trophy throughout the video. In the caption, Chef Vikas Khanna revealed that his mother had promised two months ago that if Ms Monga wins the Oscar (for "The Elephant Whisperers) this year, she would drive the producer to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay their respects.

"From being a dreamer to becoming one of the most powerful producers in the World. Here it to you Guneet, you made every Indian wealthier. My Ma had said 2 months ago that if Guneet wins an Oscar, I'll drive her to The Golden Temple," Chef wrote in the caption.

Check out the video:

In the following clip, Mr Khanna, Ms Monga and their families are seen inside the temple.

The caption reads, "When you dedicate your honours to your ancestors. Thank you Guneet for showing us the power of humility & love. Your glory is forever immortal."

The Elephant Whisperers' won Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards. The short film is the first Indian film to win an Oscar in this category and the third to be nominated after 'The House That Ananda Built' and 'An Encounter With Faces' which competed for Best Documentary Short in 1969 and 1979 respectively. The movie has been directed by Kariki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.

The Elephant Whisperers, set in the Mudumalai National Park, is the tale of an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu in the care of Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple. The documentary celebrates not just the bond that develops between them as well as the natural beauty of their surroundings. 'The Elephant Whisperers' was released on Netflix in December 2022.