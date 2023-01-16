Chef Gordon Ramsay Criticised After Charging Rs 797 For 'Tasteless' Fries At London Restaurant

Many found the price hard to swallow and slammed the chef in their reviews.

Renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay is one active celebrity on social media who makes headlines with his viral reactions to foods prepared by different people. However, this time, the chef has come under fire for overcharging 8 pounds (Rs 797) for a portion of chips at his London restaurant, which many customers deemed 'disappointing' and 'tasteless', LadBible reported.

Customers of the chef's famous restaurant Savoy Grill took to Tripadvisor to complain about its expensive portion of fries. Many found the price hard to swallow and slammed the chef in their reviews.

One user wrote, "The chips were very disappointing. Not hand cut or triple cooked as you'd expect from this place, but regular and frankly, tasteless frozen chips." Another customer wrote, "Portions very small and came with no potatoes or vegetables. 8 pounds (Rs 797) for a portion of chips to go with my husband's fish. Whilst I understand we are in the heart of London I still find this excessive, and surely a main course should come with at least vegetables which are cheap and plentiful?"

In addition to the fries, many were angry by the limited menu and portion size.

A third wrote, "We had to pay 15 pounds (1,495) for two portions of chips which is madness really."

Meanwhile, the most expensive thing at the restaurant is Lobster Thermidor priced at 90 pounds (Rs 8,969).

This is not the first time that diners were left disappointed over the food quality at the chef's restaurant. Previously, a video of the Arnold Bennett Souffle served at Savoy Grill and priced at 18 pounds (approximately Rs 1,800), left a bad taste in people's mouths.

Mr Ramsay took over the restaurant in 2003 to give to Grill a boast in the competitive London restaurant market. The luxury hotel is located on the Strand in central London.

A bio of the restaurant on its website reads, ''With world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay at the helm and an expert kitchen and front-of-house team in the restaurant, the Savoy Grill by Gordon Ramsay offers an iconic British and French-inspired menu alongside an exceptional wine list.''