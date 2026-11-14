ChatGPT Can Now Shop And Pay For You: How OpenAI's New Wallet Works

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Wallet, a new payment service that allows artificial intelligence (AI) agents to make online purchases on behalf of users, with security checks required for every transaction. The service has been developed in partnership with major payment companies American Express, Mastercard and Visa. It aims to make online shopping easier by allowing users to approve payments without repeatedly entering their card details.

According to a blog post published by OpenAI on November 13, 2026, ChatGPT Wallet will initially be available to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and above in the United States. Users must also have an eligible US-issued payment card.

The service will first be introduced through OpenAI's dots platform, where users can ask their AI agents to complete purchases on their behalf.

How does ChatGPT Wallet work?

Users will need to add their payment card to the wallet once. When an AI agent is ready to make a purchase, the user will be shown the items, total cost and selected payment card.

The user must then approve the transaction through a security check, such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan.

OpenAI says the system will not share users' actual card details with the AI agent or the business receiving the payment.

Instead, the payment network will create a digital payment token containing substitute card information. This allows the transaction to be completed without exposing the original card details.

Users will also continue to receive their existing card rewards and protections for eligible disputes, such as problems involving defective products.

Major payment companies join the project

American Express, Mastercard and Visa are working with OpenAI to support the new payment system.

The companies say their existing payment networks and security systems will help make AI-powered shopping more reliable.

OpenAI is also working with fraud prevention companies and payment service providers to help businesses identify genuine purchases made through AI agents.

The company has published guidance for businesses to help them prepare their websites and payment systems for this new way of shopping.

More AI-powered shopping in the future

OpenAI says it eventually wants users to be able to give AI agents permission to make certain purchases without approving every transaction individually.

Users could set spending limits, choose product categories and specify how long an agent can make purchases on their behalf.

However, the company says additional safeguards will be needed before such features become widely available.

For now, ChatGPT Wallet has a limited launch in the United States. OpenAI plans to work with banks, businesses and payment networks to improve the service before expanding access to more users.

The launch marks another step towards AI agents taking on everyday online tasks, including product research, shopping and payments.