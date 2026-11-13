OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Wallet For Secure AI-Powered Payments

OpenAI said on Friday it has launched ChatGPT Wallet, which lets AI agents pay for purchases without accessing users' card details, with a security check required for every transaction.

Here are more details:

The wallet has been built in partnership with American Express, Mastercard and Visa, OpenAI said

It will initially be available in the US to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and older with eligible US-issued cards. It can be accessed through "dots", the company's always-on AI agents

Users can review items, the total and the selected card before each purchase, then approve it with a security check such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan

The payment network will provide a payment token in place of the actual card details, so neither the business nor the agent can see them, the company said

OpenAI expects users to eventually delegate purchases to agents within certain set parameters, such as spending limits, categories or time periods

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)