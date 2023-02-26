ChatGPT Helps Design Agency Recover $109,500 From Client Who Ghosted

Mr Isenberg was elated with ChatGPT's quick fix

Artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, helped a programmer from Canada recover his money from a client who refused to pay him. A man named Greg Isenberg took to Twitter to share his experience with ChatGPT.

The opening lines of his Twitter thread read, "Imagine a multi-billion dollar client who refused to pay you for good work rendered. Most people would turn to lawyers. I turned to ChatGPT. Here's the story of how I recovered $109,500 without spending a dime on legal fees."

In his post, Mr Isenberg shared that his company made designs for a mainstream brand. He claimed that the brand was impressed with the services. Further, he shared that suddenly the communication between them stopped and the brand started ghosting Mr Isenberg's team.

— GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) February 24, 2023

"Our finance and operations team asked me to step in. Instead of sending another email that might fall on deaf ears or hiring an expensive lawyer to initiate debt collections, I had an idea. What if ChatGPT could draft a bit more of a scary email to draw attention?" Isenberg added.

He also shared that his design agency had completed hundreds of projects with millions in revenue in design and engineering, and had never once had someone completely ghost them on payments.

In the Twitter thread, he described how he took ChatGPT's help to draft a scary email to draw the brand's attention instead of hiring a lawyer. He said that ChatGPT will cost him nothing, while a lawyer sending legal notice will at least cost $1,000.

"Pretend you work in the finance department and your job is to collect payments from clients. Draft a scary email that gets XYZ client to pay for $109,500 of services rendered but hasn't responded to 5 emails. Their invoices are 5 months overdue," he added.

Mr Isenberg made slight changes in the email and pushed it. He said he was anxious after sending out the mail, but he received a prompt reply from an executive of the company which said, "Let's get you guys paid."

"Thanks to ChatGPT, we were able to recover the money we were owed We couldn't believe how quickly it worked Best part was ChatGPT felt like the bad cop, and I felt like the good cop," he wrote.

Happy with ChatGPT's quick fix, he also mentioned in his thread that the incident made him think about how many of our professional services are likely to be automated in the future.

He asked, "How much of professional services will be automated with AI? How much of companies current business processes can be automated with AI? Is it 5%, 25%, 50%, or more?"

