Chartered Accountant's Post On Salary Comparison With IAS Officer Sparks Debate

Users said that people prefer IAS not because of the money, but because of ''respect and power''

Becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is one of the most prestigious and sought-after careers in India. However, a chartered accountant (CA) sparked a debate on X when he said he didn't understand why people chose the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) despite the low salary.

CA Chirag Chauhan compared the salary of an IAS officer with his profession, noting that the average salary of an IAS is the starting salary of a CA. He also shared a photo showing an IAS officer's salary division.

''The average salary of an IAS is the starting salary of a CA Why do people prefer IAS?'' he wrote.

His tweet has gone viral, garnering an array of reactions. Some users said that people prefer IAS not because of the money, but the ''respect and power'' the position brings.

One user wrote, ''Have you ever heard of an IAS ever reporting to a CA? Ever!? (Unless the CA is a senior govt employee or a minister).'' Another commented, ''Power and respect. Rewards are bigger than money. Also, a lot of your expenses are taken care of for life.''

A third wrote, ''There is no comparison with any profession. Total seats of IAS in India are less than total no of CA's qualify every attempt. Every year only 180 IAS are selected in India. IAS cadre seats are based on the population and size of the state. CA is one of the best post-qualification course for higher studies. People make their career in the area in which they wish to make according to their strength & ability. There are almost 2 crore students who clear class 12th every year and they choose their career in any field. No relation to salary, it depends upon the passion, knowledge & focus on anything we wish to do.''

A fourth added, ''People wanting to join IAS are not motivated by money they are motivated by desire to serve people.'' A fifth wrote, ''When you started as CA did you start your career in manegerial position, did your office lend you a car and free petrol, driver, servant, house(TBH bungalow) in prominent area!??''