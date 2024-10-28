CEO Shares The Surprising Response That Will Get You Rejected For A Job

Mr Shapiro has been the head of CTA for more than three decades.

Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), has shared a crucial insight into what he considers a major red flag in job interviews. When asked about their availability to start a new role, many candidates assume that responding within a short timeframe, such as "immediately" or "tomorrow," will demonstrate their enthusiasm and eagerness to begin work. However, Mr Shapiro warns that answering with a timeframe of less than two weeks can harm one's chances of being hired.

According to Mr Shapiro, a response that indicates a candidate can start too quickly raises concerns. In an interview, he revealed that if a candidate responds with a start date of less than two weeks, it's an automatic "no" from him. He values candidates who demonstrate a more thoughtful and professional approach to transitioning between roles, allowing for a smoother handover of responsibilities and a more positive departure from their current employer.

''If an interviewee says they can start in less than two weeks — and they're currently employed — they don't get the job, because they'll treat us the way they treat that former employer,'' Mr Shapiro told CNBC Make It.

''I want a [employee] with a level of commitment to their organization — even if they don't love their job — where they won't leave their employer hanging,” he added.

He believes that the way people leave their jobs reflects their professionalism and character. He values employees who depart on good terms, providing adequate notice, and this principle influences his decision when considering "boomerang" employees for rehire.

During the interview, he recalled an instance where he asked his go-to question during an interview with a candidate who eventually became the CTA's chief operating officer. The candidate responded that she would need up to six weeks to ensure a smooth transition from her previous role. Mr Shapiro was impressed with her answer, which demonstrated her commitment to her current employer and her professionalism. Her thoughtful approach to transitioning between roles made a favourable impression on him, ultimately contributing to his decision to hire her.

Notably, Mr Shapiro has been the head of CTA for more than three decades.