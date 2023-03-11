'Cant Take It Anymore': Woman Who Married Herself Posted About Divorce Within 24 Hours

Ms Maure tweeted that she is considering getting a divorce within 24 hours.

After only 24 hours in her own company, a woman who claimed to have married herself has said that she is considering getting a divorce. Twenty-five-year-old Sofi Maure took to social media in February to inform her fans and followers that she had "married herself". She also posted pictures donning a white bridal gown and a gold tiara.

"Today, in the most spurious moments of my life, I bought a wedding dress and cooked a wedding cake to marry myself," she tweeted on February 20.

hoy en momentos esquizo de mi vida me compre un vestido de novia y me cocine una torta de casamiento para casarme conmigo misma pic.twitter.com/yQvYUUKsM4 — Sofi 𒉭 (@sofimaure07) February 19, 2023

Her post prompted discussion among internet users, many of whom said that the woman was merely posting about her "marriage" for "attention". However, another section of people supported her for showcasing the value of self-love.

A user said, "I wish you could buy yourself dignity, self-love, shame, or a dad to hug you."

"Everything for a tweet and attention," said a person.

"It looks beautiful on you, amicha, and whoever says otherwise is a terrible lizard," said a user.

"Go crazy, someone has to say it," said another user.

"Great!! I'll bank you!! what a good idea!! brilliant!! wow!! What a cover!" remarked a person.

However, on February 21, Ms Maure tweeted that she is considering getting a divorce. "update: one day I'm married to myself and I can't take it anymore, I'm seeing how the divorce issue is just in case". This prompted a lot of reactions from social media users who were mostly left shocked.

"Get a good lawyer," added a user.

"When your divorce comes through marry me," said another person.

A third person said, "There is no limit to stupidity, please don't expect too much from this, disgusting human being."

"That's why you have to think carefully before getting married, Sofi," said a person.