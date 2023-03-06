''Memory Of A Lifetime'': Adele Signs Bride's Wedding Dress During Her Las Vegas Show

People thankedAdele for making the couples big day even more special

British singer Adele recently performed at a show in Las Vegas where she wowed her fans with her powerful singing. However, the highlight of the show came when the 34-year-old musician gave her two fans a special gift that they will never forget. Notably, the pop star was on stage on Saturday night for one of her 'Weekends with Adele' residency concerts when she spotted a couple who had turned up for the show still in their wedding outfits.

In a video posted online by the bride, Adele stopped her performance mid-way and asked the duo, "Did you just get married? Did you get married today? Congratulations!" Wasting no time, the groom pulled out a marker for her to autograph his new bride's dress. The singer then proceeded to sign the bride's white gown while continuing her singing, leaving the couple jumping with joy.

The video was shared by the bride named Gaby. She captioned it as, ''Weekends with Adele. My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us.''

Watch the video here:

The singer also posted a picture of the memorable moment on her Instagram account. In the picture, Adele is seen holding the bride's hand, as the couple looked at her with joy during the show.

See the picture here:

The video has gone viral, with people thanking Adele for making the couple's big day even more special. One user wrote, ''Oh Gabby! This is AMAZING! Congratulations!! WAY TO CRUSH VEGAS! All your dreams are coming TRUE!!''

Adele's LA residency, titled Weekends with Adele, started on November 18 and is set to continue till March 25, 2023.