Canada PM Justin Trudeau And Son Are ''Team Barbie'', Twin In Pink

While the Canadian PM donned a neon-pink hoodie, his son was seen in apink T-shirt.

Needless to say, the 'Barbie' mania has taken over the world, and everyone is jumping on the pink bandwagon. Recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also stepped out to watch the highly-acclaimed movie along with his eldest son Xavier.

Mr. Trudeau shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Xavier, 15, posing in front of a 'Barbie' poster at a movie theater. Keeping up with the Barbiecore fashion trend, the father-son duo twinned in pink for their fun movie outing. While the Canadian PM donned a neon-pink hoodie, his son was seen sporting a pink T-shirt.

''We're team Barbie,'' the caption of the picture read, that shows the duo smiling brightly.

See the picture here:

The father-son picture comes four days after Mr. Trudeau announced separation from his wife, Sophie Gregoire. The couple signed a legal agreement, his office said in a statement, that appeared to mark the end of their 18-year marriage.

Mr Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, were married in late May 2005. They have three children, Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, 9.

Announcing his decision, Mr. Trudeau wrote on Instagram, ''Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.''

Meanwhile, 'Barbie' has already crossed $1 billion in global box-office sales in its third week of release, becoming only the second picture to hit that mark this year. Warner Bros. said on Sunday the movie took in $53 million in the US and Canada in its third week, as well as an additional $74 million internationally. The movie which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey, has been directed by Greta Gerwig.

'Barbie' opened on July 21, the same weekend as Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', creating a social media frenzy around the "Barbenheimer" meme.