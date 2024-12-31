"Buy Macbook, Get A Maid": Bengaluru Techie's Advice For People In 20s Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru-based man's life advice for people in their early 20s has ignited a lively debate on social media. Shobhit Shrivastava, known for sharing insights on personal growth, posted a series of tips on X emphasising the importance of self-investment and productivity. His suggestions, which ranged from prioritising skill development and financial planning to maintaining a disciplined daily routine, quickly attracted attention. His advice included investing in a MacBook, gym memberships, and hiring a maid to manage household chores. He stressed that prioritising personal growth and investment in one's early career years can lead to substantial long-term rewards.

"If you're a person in your early 20s, don't hesitate to spend money on things that improve your productivity. Buy that MacBook, NC headphones, Gym membership, get a maid to cook you food and clean your house, and buy all the books you want. Get out of those money-pinching habits you inherited. Early 20s is the time to invest in yourself and increase your earning potential. No investment can give higher returns, ever. None of this should put you into debt. If it does, try to change your job," Mr Shrivastava wrote.

While some users applauded his guidance as practical and inspiring, others criticised it as overly unrealistic for individuals navigating the complexities of early adulthood. The post has since gone viral, sparking discussions about the balance between ambition and self-care, as well as the diverse paths to personal and professional fulfilment in one's 20s.

One user wrote, "Only applies if u don't have other responsibilities."

Another commented, "Great advice if you are earning a minimum of 80-85k (this itself is pushing it)."

A third said, "Optimise your money for life, not your money life." A fourth added, "Yes but also make sure you can do all house chores and live without those fancy things once in a while."