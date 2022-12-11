Bus Driver's Son Is Himachal Chief Minister: 5 Facts On Sukhvinder Sukhu

The 58-year-old is a grassroots politician who has risen through the ranks and has a wide organisational experience in the hill state.

A four-time MLA, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is a former chief of Congress in the state and has been part of Congress-affiliated National Student Union of India (NSUI) and the Youth Congress. He was the party's state unit president from 2013 to 2019.

He was active in politics from his student days and fought elections as an NSUI candidate. He was appointed the chief of the student body in 1989.

Mr Sukhu won the assembly election for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun. In the 2022 Assembly election, defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vijay Kumar Agnihotri from Nadaun by 3,363 votes.