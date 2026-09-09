Burgundy Is The New Orange? iPhones To Come In 2 New Colours

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise and Shine' event, with the new models retaining much of the design language of last year's iPhone 17 Pro while introducing a refreshed colour lineup. The biggest visual change is the addition of two new finishes: Glacier and Burgundy. The iPhone 18 Pro is also available in Deep Black and Silver, giving buyers four colour options in total.

Apple has taken a more colour-matched approach to the rear of the phone, with the aluminium frame and Ceramic Shield glass designed to blend more closely with the overall finish. The result is a more unified look compared with previous Pro models.

Apple described the new colours as a Deep Black, a refined Silver, a new Glacier Blue, and Burgundy – calling the latter a "sophisticated and unique new colour."

The iPhone 18 Pro Max offers the same colour choices in a larger form factor, while the overall design remains familiar to iPhone 17 Pro owners.

The new iPhones are powered by Apple Intelligence, with users also able to access more powerful AI models through Apple's Private Cloud Compute system.

Today's launch marked John Ternus' first appearance as Apple's CEO. He received a standing ovation from the audience that lasted for around 30 seconds.