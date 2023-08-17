Burger King Employee Who Didn't Miss Work For 27 Years Gets Rs 3.50 Crore In Online Donations

Mr Ford's page has raised more than $422,185.

A Burger King employee who did not miss work for 27 years has received more than $4,22,185 (Rs 3.50 crore) in crowdsourced donations. Kevin Ford, who works as a cashier and cook at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, went viral last year after he posted a video on TikTok celebrating 27 years of working at Burger King without calling in sick or missing time, according to Fox News.

In the video, Mr Ford was seen holding a plastic bag of gifts from his employer that included a movie ticket, candy, pens, keychains, a Starbucks cup and other items.

Social media users pointed out that gifts seemed cheap and suggested he deserved more of a reward.

"He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago," Seryna wrote on the GoFundMe Page. "Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage."

"My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren."

Ford's daughter posted that her father was able to visit his grandchildren as a result of the generous outpouring of support.

As of Thursday, Mr Ford's page has raised more than $422,185.