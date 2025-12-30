Bryan Johnson Lists 10 Habits To 'Master' For Healthy 2026: 'They'll Change Your Life'

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, has shared a list of simple habits that one should 'master' to transform their health. In a social media post, Johnson urged his followers to adopt these 10 habits, claiming that it would change their lives and help them feel amazing going into 2026.

"They read as simple. I promise they'll change your life. Make them non-negotiable life habits. Do them every single day. Once you establish the habits, it is very easy to maintain. Stick with it for two weeks and start getting the dividends," wrote Johnson on X (formerly Twitter).

From sleeping at the same time every night to fostering better relationships with friends and family members, here are the 10 habits listed by Johnson:

Final food four hours before bed Screens off 30 minutes before bed Avoid blue light two hours before, use red/amber Book in hand 10 minutes before sleep Go to bed same time every night Light in eyes when waking (sun or 10k lux) Walk for 10 min immediately following eating Daily exercise (even if for 20 min) Eat good stuff, ditch the junk Foster friends, family and love

Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users were mixed in their response, with some agreeing with Johnson's advice, whilst others argued that not everyone could keep up with these habits.

"We have had our differences, but this is a good list. I might bump up no 10," said one user, while another added: "These look simple, but they hit core biology like circadian timing, glucose control, and social regulation. When those systems are aligned, energy, mood, and self-control tend to follow without relying on motivation alone."

A third commented: "Did all the experiments only to write these. Finally i assume he realised that a solid foundation trumps every sexy looking experiment."

A fourth said: "Hot take: people with families, especially small children are never going to take off any of the points in the list. We are talking about real life here."

Johnson's Anti-Ageing Quest

Johnson spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.

He is committed full-time to stopping the ageing process, having made a massive fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company to eBay.