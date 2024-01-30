Britney Spears' 'Apology' Post Brings Focus On Justin Timberlake Amid Book Allegations

Ms Spears and Mr Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002

Singer Britney Spears is showing her support for ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and has appeared to apologise to him for comments in her autobiography.

Ms Spears and Mr Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002. In her memoir, The Woman In Me, she claimed that he had her told to have an abortion as he "didn't want to be a father", and cheated on her with "another celebrity".

On Monday, she posted a clip of him singing his songs with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's Saturday Night Live Programme and wrote, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry... I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish' It is soo good"

Mr Timberlake recently announced that he's releasing a new album in March called "Everything I Thought It Was." His first single, "Selfish," is out now. Meanwhile, Ms Spears in 2011 also released a song with the same title on Her "Femme Fatale" album.

In a show of support, Ms Spears fans began streaming her song, enough that for some time after Timberlake released his single, her 13-year-old track was higher on the iTunes music chart, Fox News reported.

In her autobiography, the Baby One More Time singer wrote, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it."

"And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

Her autobiography was released in October 2023.

Ms Spears's claims sparked backlash on social media and Mr Timberlake also appeared to turn off comments on his Instagram for a while, BBC reported.

He has not publicly responded - but in 2021, wrote on Instagram: "I understand that I fell short in these moments and many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

"I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

Ms Spears has been married three times and has two children with her second husband, dancer Kevin Federline.