Britney Spears Announces That She Would 'Never Return To Music Industry'

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people," Ms Spears said.

American singer Britney Spears has announced that she would not return to the music industry and quashed all rumours that pop writers Charli XCX and Julia Michaels are helping her work on her first album since 2016.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram and said, "Just so we're clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album ... I will never return to the music industry !!!"

The "Toxic" singer continued, "When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there's loads that you don't know about me ... I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!

Discussing her recently released memoir titled 'The Woman In Me', she added, "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth ... have you read the news these days ??? I'm so LOVED and blessed !!!"

Ms Spears also shared a picture of a painting by an Italian painter named Guido Reni alongside the caption.

Meanwhile, on a personal front, the singer stated that she feels weird being single. She took to Instagram and wrote, "It's so weird being single. I've realised I don't talk to myself that nicely at all. I'm easily manipulated and wear my heart on my sleeve, but I'm definitely changing all of that." Britney Spears and model Sam Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, in August this year. Ms Spears and Mr Asghari got married on June 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, California, after six years together.

She continued, "I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???" she continued. "I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day .... l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things ... The way I live my life is mine ... I've had so many people interfere with that ... But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!

This comes days after Ms Spears ignited rumours that a family reunion might be likely following years of estrangement from her parents and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears during her conservatorship dispute.