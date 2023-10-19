British YouTuber's 'Best In World' Praise For Mumbai Police After Getting Lost iPhone Back

Phil Bland even clicked photo with officers of the Mumbai Police.

A British YouTuber, currently in India, found his lost mobile phone with the help of the police in Mumbai within a few hours. The YouTuber named Phil Bland captured the entire episode and uploaded on his channel, where he has more than 72,000 followers. Mr Bland came to India to to experience the local culture and festive spirit of the country, its love for cricket and observe how Ganesh Chaturthi and other festivals are celebrated here. The unfortunate incident happened during his stay in Mumbai.

Mr Bland, while exploring the city, realised that he had lost his iPhone during the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

He is seen approaching an autorickshaw driver for help and using the cash from him to reach Juhu beach. One of the drivers is even heard telling him it's "impossible to get the phone back".

This added to Mr Bland's anxiety and he boards the autorickshaw he previously used hoping to get his gadget back. He kept recording the entire ordeal on his GoPro camera.

Mr Bland ultimately approached the police and the cops swiftly stepped in to lend their support.

The YouTuber got the happy news within a few hours, and ultimately his phone. Mr Bland expressed his gratitude to the police by taking pictures with the police officers and calling them "best in the world".

He even sought blessings from Lord Ganesha at the police station's pandal.

The video has received a lot of attention from his followers and other YouTube users, who praised the efforts of Mumbai Police.

"Proud of you Mumbai Police," commented one user. "Ganesh is known as "vighna harta" or obstacle destroyer. May be you got your phone back because you were celebrating ganesh chaturthi for a few days," said another.

"I can assure you, that this would only happen in India. Salute to the Mumbai Police, the kind and friendly folks of Mumbai, and for Phil for believing," said a third user.