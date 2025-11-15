British Woman's Shikara Ride In Kerala's Backwaters Viral: 'Beyond Beautiful'

A British woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her 'beyond beautiful' experience in the backwaters of Kerala. Travel influencer Deanna Leigh took to her Instagram handle to share a video showing her stepping onto a shikara for the first time to enjoy the backwaters and its narrow alleys.

"I have visited Alleppey twice now, and each time it never fails to amaze me! Water is always my comfort so being on a Shikara going down the backwaters is ultimate peace," Leigh captioned the video.

She added that the shikara was better than a houseboat, which allowed her to go down the little alleys and even hop off to explore.

"No matter how many times I do this, I think I can never get bored because it's so beautiful. You have got different boats, you have got the different villages we are going through. The backwaters are beyond beautiful. Each bit I am like oh my god, oh my go! It's beautiful," Leigh said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

As the post went viral, social media users appreciated Leigh for sharing her heartwarming experience while others agreed with her assessment about the beauty of backwaters.

""Water is my comfort” hit home. Alleppey in late light, birds skimming low, boat pausing so you can hop off for a chai… that's the kind of peace you remember for years," said one user while another added: "Oh my god, this looks wonderful. I would also love to go there."

A third commented: "Shikara more like shakira. Also that's probably my only phobia, to be on a boat, especially the small ones which usually take 3-4 people."

In another post, Leigh talked about her amazing journey across India and how the people made her feel welcome wherever she went.

"To those who don't get it, it's hard to tell people how much a place can stay with you. The start of this year I had no expectations of what India was going to be like. I was just incredibly excited for what the next couple of months had to offer."

Leigh said she made some friends for life during her journey and stories that she would pass on to her grandchildren. "It's hard to summarise my 'top moments' when majority of the time was a highlight. But if I had to pin point what made it so special I would say: The people."