British Man Crushed To Death Under Public Toilet In London

A man lost his life after being crushed beneath a hydraulic public toilet in the heart of central London's theatre district.The man was "seriously injured" after becoming trapped underground, and emergency rescue services were called to Charing Cross Road in the West End soon after 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to a statement by the London Fire Brigade, "Firefighters worked with partner agencies and used a winch to free him. He was left in the care of the London Ambulance Service and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Soho, Euston, and Dowgate fire stations were at the scene."

The Metropolitan Police said: "We're sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene.His next of kin have been informed. Cordons remain in place at the location."

According to a report by Guardian, Earlier, a Met spokesperson said the man was thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal. The incident occurred at the junction of Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road, close to Leicester Square.

Telescopic urinals, or open-air public urinals, have been rising out of London streets for more than a decade.