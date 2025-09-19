China's Public Toilets Require Watching Ads To Get Toilet Paper, Sparking Criticism

In a controversial move aimed at reducing toilet paper wastage, some public restrooms in China have introduced a system that requires users to watch advertisements before receiving toilet paper, according to The Metro. Videos circulating online, show individuals scanning a QR code on a toilet paper dispenser. After viewing a short ad, the dispenser releases a limited amount of paper.

Alternatively, users can skip the advertisement by paying 0.5 RMB (around Rs 5). The initiative, described by some online critics as "dystopian," is said to be an effort by authorities to prevent overuse and misuse of public toilet paper, as cases of individuals taking excessive amounts have been reported, as per the news report.

Bizarre models of control and monetization of everyday life have been increasingly tested in China in recent years, but what has now been introduced in some public toilets seems like a grotesque picture of the future.



However, the practice has sparked criticism over accessibility and hygiene. Concerns include scenarios where a person's phone may be out of battery or they may not have internet access or spare change-potentially leaving them without toilet paper in urgent situations.

This isn't the first time China has implemented such restrictions. In 2017, facial recognition toilet paper dispensers were installed at Beijing's Temple of Heaven park to prevent theft. Those machines dispensed a fixed amount and enforced a nine-minute delay before issuing more paper to the same person.

While officials claim these systems reduce misuse, many users say they would prefer to carry their own tissues to avoid inconvenience or embarrassment.