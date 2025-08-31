"Boring, Thankless Work": Man Claims US Colleagues Used Indian Team As "Dumping Ground"

A viral post on X by an Indian data scientist named Kapil Bhatt has sparked widespread discussion about outsourcing dynamics in multinational tech companies. Mr Bhatt, who worked for over six years in data science at a San Francisco-based biotech firm, shared his experiences from his time in the US before returning to India. In his post, he claimed that Indian colleagues were often mistreated by their American counterparts. According to Mr Bhatt, Indian coworkers were frequently assigned boring and urgent tasks, seemingly becoming the "dumping ground" for their American colleagues.

Mr Bhatt described a stark contrast in work dynamics, where Americans would typically spend their day sending tasks to the India team, attending unnecessary meetings, and then wrapping up work early. Meanwhile, the India team would be left to handle the bulk of the workload, including boring, thankless, and urgent tasks.

"My US colleagues treated the India team like their personal task dumping ground. Boring work? India team, Urgent work? India team, Thankless work? Indian team. Their work day was then basically, send work to the India team, have useless meetings, chill, and log off," the tweet read.

My US colleagues treated the India team like their personal task dumping ground



Boring work? India team

Urgent work? India team

Thankless work? India team



Their work day was then basically, send work to India team, have useless meetings, chill, and log off 😅 — Kapil Bhatt (@KapilV_B) August 28, 2025

This post sparked a heated debate on Indian work culture, garnering over 579,000 views. One user wrote, "All IT folks in my society keep telling me the same thing. Apparently,even Indians working from onsite do the same with the team in India & just review PR."

Another commented, "The problem also is that most folks in India have not learnt how to set boundaries + push back professionally."

A third said, "The reason why the USA has a good work culture is because all of the work is dumped on the indian offshore office."

A fourth added, "The Indian management is spineless and they treat their western counterparts as superior. So they never fight for their team, hence junk keeps piling up on them. I have worked in Korea for Samsung, and same happened there too."