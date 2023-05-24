Book Returned To US Library After Nearly 100 Years

St Helena Public Library posted the story on its Instagram page

An overdue book, 'A Family History of the United States' by historian Benson Lossing was recently returned to the St. Helena Public Library, after 96 years. It was checked out in 1927.

Jim Perry returned the library book he found while cleaning his Napa, Calif., home, according to Washington Post. "This is an old book that's been in our family for five generations," Mr Perry recalled saying at the front desk of the St. Helena Public Library.

Mr Perry did not leave any contact information. However, Mr Perry believes the book borrowed by his grandfather-in-law might have actually been part of the library's original collection.

The library director, Chris Kreiden told Washington Post, "This is the oldest one I've ever seen, definitely." He added, "I mean we've had things [checked out for] two or three years, maybe five, but never anything quite this long."

Mr Perry, 75, decided to declutter his home including old boxes that had been sitting unopened for years.

"I'm 75 years old but very healthy," he said. "But I don't want to leave my kids with piles of stuff from yesteryear."

He said that the book was checked out in 1927 and around that time his wife's grandfather, John McCormick, might have wanted the book to start teaching his two young daughters about American history.

"I didn't know how special it was," Mr Perry said.

When the library staff opened the book it was worn, the edges of the pages were fragile and brown. The staff said that the book was "falling apart."

On the last page of the book, there was a faded black stamp of the due date of the book's return: Feb. 21, 1927.

The overdue fee was five cents per day.

