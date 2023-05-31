'Biryani Wins Trophy' As The Most Ordered Food Item During IPL, Says Swiggy

Swiggy said it received over 12 million biryani orders. (Representational Pic)

Indian Premier League (IPL) ended with a bang, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the latest edition. It was also a feather in the cap of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is now one of the most successful captains in IPL history. But there was also a popular street food that also won the trophy for the most ordered item this cricket season - biryani. This was revealed by food delivery app Swiggy that carried out a survey in a tweet posted on May 29, the same day IPL final was held.

Swiggy tweeted that it received over 12 million biryani orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute).

"Biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute)," the food delivery company said adding a trophy emoji at the end of the tweet.

Another tweet mentioned the number of jalebis and fafdas ordered during the season in the form of a meme. The company also mentioned that Chennai ordered 3,641 units of dahi (yoghurt) and 720 units of shakkar (sugar) from Swiggy Instamart.

we had 368353 orders for jalebi fafda this cricket season, and we bet at least half of them are from gokuldham society pic.twitter.com/UCoe0pgrOg — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023

Earlier this month, Swiggy had announced that its food delivery business turned profitable, less than nine years since its inception.

In a blog post, Swiggy's chief executive and founder Sriharsha Majety said the peak of the company's investments was behind them, having made "disproportionate" investments in its grocery delivery service Instamart, which competes with the Zomato-owned Blinkit and start-up Zepto.

"We've also made strong progress on the profitability of the business and we're on track to hit contribution neutrality for this 3-year-old business in the next few weeks," he said in the blog.

Swiggy, which has a 45% market share in the food delivery market, acquired dining-out and restaurant tech platform Dineout in May last year to enter the reservations and dine-out discounts market.